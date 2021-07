Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar had one standout showing in Brazil’s 2021 Copa America semifinal win against Peru.

Neymar was simply tough to contain for Peru as he dazzled with key dribble attempts and even one nutmeg during a quick transition sequence.

As Neymar was pushing play into Peru’s defensive third, he surprised Cienciano midfielder Raziel Garcia with a top-class nutmeg attempt.

(Pictures from ESPN Brasil)

Neymar has so far recorded two goals and three assists in this tournament.