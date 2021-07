For 30 minutes, Peru withstood the best shots from Brazil, but eventually, they would break, considering the amount of scoring chances that the Seleção was generating.

Despite having three defenders around, Neymar Jr. would dribble past the Peruvian defense and found Lucas Paquetá, who would put the pass in the back of the net to open to scoring for Brazil.

Peru needs to now avoid conceding the second goal as they now look to find the equalizing goal.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)