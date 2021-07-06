Video: Oyarzabal wastes one-on-one opportunity after Pedri unlocks Italian defence with sumptuous pass

Spain have taken their late discovery of form in the European Championship into their semi-final clash with Italy, with Luis Enrique’s men having largely dominated proceedings in the first-half.

Finding himself one-on-one with shotstopper Gianluigi Donnarumma early in the first 45, however, Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal blew a golden opportunity to put his national side ahead in the tie.

READ MORE: Arsenal may have been handed boost in Bissouma pursuit as some Gunners fans feel Brighton have signed replacement

With Barcelona playmaker Pedri finding the 24-year-old with a sharp pass that took out four Italian internationals in one fell swoop, the Spaniard found himself beyond the last defender and onside.

Roberto Mancini’s men were ultimately handed a lifeline as Oyarzabal struggled to control the incoming ball and the chance dissipated.

Pictures courtesy of beINSports