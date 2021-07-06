(Video) Peru manager slams refereeing as they fall to Brazil in the Copa America Semifinals

The players on the Peru national team were more uncomfortable by the mistreatment of the Chilean referee Roberto Tobar than by the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in the Copa América Semifinal match.

As the fixture went on, players on the pitch notified Peru manager Ricardo Gareca of the lousy behavior of the southern referee on the field. The Argentine tactician would back his players and call out the referee for his handling of the match during his postgame press conference, where AS relayed his comments.

“The referees are there to calm the players on the pitch, not to attack or to mistreat them because we are all in a situation of pure adrenaline. They are the ones who should give the best treatment to the players. A little of what they have informed me from inside is an improvement in the treatment of the players. If there is something that I have to highlight, it is this,” Gareca said.