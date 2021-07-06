There are less than 24 hours to go before the current crop of England players will take on a Denmark side looking to be party poopers at Euro 2020.

Though the hosts remain the favourites to triumph in Wednesday night’s clash at Wembley Stadium, the Danes can’t be discounted, particularly given how well they’ve rallied since the awful moment when Christian Eriksen collapsed.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

In his pre-match press conference with Harry Kane, manager, Gareth Southgate, admitted that the game would be a tough one but that his players are ready to make history.