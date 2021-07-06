Starting their European Championship clash with Italy strongly, Spain have recovered after going in behind to their opponents in the second-half to find an equaliser.

Playing a quick one-two with Dani Olmo, Alvara Morata fired away his first effort of the tournament to defy his critics and pull Luis Enrique’s men level at Wembley.

In a three-pass move started in the Spanish half, the Atletico Madrid forward – on-loan at Juventus last term – carried the ball into the final-third before a quick exchange with his compatriot saw him behind enemy lines and in front of shotstopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Pictures courtesy of Adnan