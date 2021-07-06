Video: Wenger suggests England have been given huge Euros advantage: ‘Built basically for England’

England could be set for a first appearance in the European Championship final if they manage defeat Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark side.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming semi-final clash, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger suggested that England have benefitted from the structure of the competition.

The Frenchman pointed to the abundance of home fixtures Gareth Southgate’s men have enjoyed in the tournament, with the Three Lions having played four out five games at Wembley.

That having been said, the 71-year-old was keen not to detract from England’s performances on the way to the semi-finals, with the national side having matched the furthest point they’ve ever gone in the Euros since 1996.

Arsene Wenger (Euros 2020) “This European championship has been built basically for England. To play 6 games out of 7 at home, any team would love that” pic.twitter.com/TsSROOVory — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beINSports