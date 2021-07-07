Menu

Arsenal have already decided their plan for Emile Smith Rowe as Aston Villa prepare fresh bid

Arsenal’s stance on Emile Smith Rowe has emerged amid interest from Aston Villa this summer.

According to Birmingham Live, Villa are preparing a third bid having seen their first two knocked back and they are quietly confident a deal can be done with the midfielder ‘blown away’ by interest.

That is not great news for Arsenal fans, who we enamoured by Smith Rowe last season as he burst onto the scene to fill the creative void in midfield, at least until Martin Odegaard was signed in January, which led to the 20-year-old often being shifted wide.

But according to the Metro, Arsenal are still ‘keen to keep’ Smith Rowe and they will offer him a new long-term deal this month.

Whether that will be enough to convince Smith Rowe to stay remains to be seen with the midfielder keen to get assurances he will be a regular next season.

Amid the departure of loan star Odegaard, the youngster should have plenty of opportunity, but that very much depends on whether Arsenal seek to replace Odegaard this summer, and that could well be the case.

If the Gunners do strengthen that creative role, Smith Rowe could yet be tempted by interest from the Midlands should Villa promise the regular game time he wants.

