Lyon star Houssem Aouar has shown that he *is* in fact at training with the club despite recent transfer rumours to the contrary.

See below as the Frenchman posts an image of him at the club’s facilities, despite Get French Football News reporting that he’d left their pre-season in order to push through a transfer away…

Aouar has been strongly linked with Arsenal by ESPN, and would undoubtedly make a fine signing for the Gunners.

However, it seems the 23-year-old is eager to show his commitment to his current club, after also previously tweeting a statement slamming recent “fake news” about him…