Bayern Munich seriously interested in Belgium Euros star

According to recent reports, German giants Bayern Munich have been highly impressed by the performances of Rennes and Belgium attacker Jeremy Doku, during this summer’s Euros 2020.

Doku, 19, only joined Rennes last summer following a £23.4m move from Anderlecht.

Since his arrival in Ligue 1, the teenage attacker has started 26 domestic matches, directly contributing to five goals, along the way.

However, despite his young age, this summer’s Euros have seen Doku best showcase his talent.

Although Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils eventually crashed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat against finalists Italy, Doku was arguably his country’s most exciting player.

In light of what has been an impressive individual tournament, a recent report from Eurosport has suggested that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich could launch a stunning summer raid.

Although it has not yet been reported how much the teenager may be available for, the outlet claims the Bavarians are one of the clubs ‘serious’ about opening talks with Rennes this summer.