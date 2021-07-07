Arsenal fans told “he’s coming home” as journalist provides major £50m transfer update

Arsenal fans have been given an exciting piece of transfer news from reliable journalist Chris Wheatley.

See below for these posts on his Instagram page, which state that the Gunners are closing in on the £50million signing of Brighton and England defender Ben White.

Arsenal could certainly do with a top centre-back of this calibre, and Wheatley has confidently stated that White is “coming home”, suggesting the deal is now looking highly likely to go through…

White shone at Brighton last season and on loan at Leeds United the previous year, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in the country.

It will be interesting to see if White can make the step up to playing for a bigger club, with there likely to be huge pressure on Arsenal next season after the disappointment of a trophyless 2020/21 season.

Mikel Arteta will also have no excuse not to improve results at the Emirates Stadium if he’s given big-name and high-cost signings like this to work with.