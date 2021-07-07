PL club growing in confidence over Manchester United transfer raid

Southampton are reportedly growing in confidence about clinching a loan transfer deal for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams this summer.

The Red Devils youngster hasn’t had that many first-team opportunities in his time at Old Trafford so far, so it might make sense for him to move on for a year or two to show what he can do when he plays regularly.

MORE: Man Utd star reaches verbal agreement to join CL giants

According to the Daily Mail, it looks like Southampton believe they can bring him to the St Mary’s Stadium for a season-long deal, which could be fine business for them.

Williams certainly looks like he has potential to be a decent Premier League player, even if he’s not currently good enough to be a regular for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Southampton fans will hope this loan move can go through and work out well for them in the new campaign, with other signings also surely needed if the club are to try and get into the top half of the table.