Menu

Chelsea expected to put forward offer for West Ham star later this month

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice is considering his future in London and is welcoming transfer offers this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Eurosport, who claims the midfielder will bide his time when it comes to committing his long-term future to the Hammers.
It has been reported that the Hammers’ hierarchy has recently tried to extend Rice’s contract, which has three years to run, twice in recent times – both times the Englishman has rejected.
Eurosport suggest that Rice’s entourage are adamant the Londoners will need to make him the best-paid player ever seen at the club if they’re serious about valuing him at a whopping £80m.
It is noted that the midfielder would prefer to play his football for a side who are in the illustrious Champions League as well as a side who have genuine hopes of winning big trophies – a position the Hammers are not yet in.
Interestingly though, despite leaving their youth academy in 2013, Eurosport believe Chelsea are planning to ‘touch base about an offer’ later this month – probably after the Euros have finished.
More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.