Chelsea forward looks set for exit as he fails to show up for pre-season training amid transfer speculation

You never want an injury in pre-season training to scupper a potential transfer, so it does make sense if players delay linking up with their team if there’s a good chance of a move.

Kenedy is one of these players that Chelsea have had on the books for years but he’s spent time away during several different loan spells, while he’ll turn 26 next season so it’s time for him to establish himself in a team somewhere.

Realistically that’s not going to happen with Chelsea next year and there’s no sign of him having a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans, while a report from Extra via Sport Witness has indicated that he hasn’t shown up for preseason training.

It’s not quite clear if he’s refused to show or if there’s a mutual agreement with the club to stay away for now, but it centres around interest from Flamengo in a permanent transfer.

There’s a major issue where the Brazilian side are looking for a free loan with an option to buy, while Chelsea would be looking to offload him on a permanent basis.

The interest is clearly there, but agreeing a deal could still take some time.