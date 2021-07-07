Chelsea preparing to launch stunning £150m bid for world-class attacker

According to recent reports, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea is preparing to offer Borussia Dortmund a whopping £150m in exchange for striker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Blues’, who have been long-time admirers of the Norweigan forward, are finally set to make their interest official.

Despite spending a huge £120m on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer, 90min believes Tuchel could still add another goalscorer to his ranks.

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate set to make one change to England starting lineup with Jadon Sancho dropped

The outlet believes that club owner Roman Abramovich would love to re-sign former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

However, that move is very unlikely to happen, especially considering the Nezzuarri have recently bid farewell to another star player Achraf Hakimi, who joined PSG earlier this week.

The Blues are now expected to turn their attention back to Haaland and make Dortmund an offer they’re confident won’t be turned down.

It has also been noted that Chelsea’s hierarchy has already held extensive talks with the player and his entourage and believes personal terms will not be a problem.