There are less than six hours to go until England and Denmark kick off at Wembley in the second of the Euro 2020 semi finals.

If the game itself matches the expectation, we’re in for another cracker.

With around 60,000 supporters inside the stadium and thousands more close by, London is primed for a celebration the likes of which haven’t been seen for decades.

The Danes won’t be any pushovers, however, and it’s fair to suggest that the notion of football coming home is really starting to grate on their players.

It would be no surprise therefore, to see them using it as motivation against Gareth Southgate’s heavily-backed team.

England are certainly coming into form at the right time, and captain Harry Kane is in confident mood.

“My game understanding in terms of what I need to do to not just help myself but the team is probably at its best in my career so far. It is not a problem,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“If you try and stop me then that’s okay because you have got other players who are just as good, who are going to cause problems.

“It is not the case where you stop me and you stop us as a team. We have plenty of threats, plenty of options, plenty of different ways of playing.

“When I am playing at my best I feel like I can score goals or provide assists against anyone. Hopefully that will be the case.”

The emotion from the stands will surely drive the Three Lions forward, and Kane will want to find the net once more.