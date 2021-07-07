Arsenal look set to have saved a huge amount of money by playing the patient game with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been on the Gunners’ radar since last summer but Arsenal decided to put their money toward signing Thomas Partey instead ahead of last season, completing a £45million deal for the then Atletico Madrid star.

A year later, Aouar is once again being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, and according to the Sun, he could be available for just £20million this summer.

That’s because Lyon failed to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season, meaning they are willing to compromise to bring in a some extra revenue.

According to the report, Arsenal are already readying a £100,000-per-week contract in a bid to lure Aouar to the Emirates Stadium, and if they do pull off the deal, it will be a masterclass from Edu.

Last summer, Lyon were said to want £55million for their star midfielder, with Transfermarkt rating him at £44.55million at the time.

After Arsenal remained patient, he could now be sold for £35million less and he is still valued at £37.8million by Transfermarkt having scored eight and assisted four last season.

That could make it some bargain for Arsenal, who may just have their best opportunity yet to land their man this summer.