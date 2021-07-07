Menu

England level at half time but these fans all seem agreed on the two players who need to come on vs Denmark

Loads of England fans seem to agree that this team is crying out for both Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho in the second half.

Judging by comments on Twitter at half time, it’s clear that supporters want to see more attacking quality in this side after a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

It’s currently 1-1 at the break, with Raheem Sterling seeming to force an own goal after some fine play from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Overall, however, Denmark have been pretty comfortable with everything England have thrown at them, so there could be a case for introducing at least one of Grealish or Sancho.

These are two elite attacking talents that many will feel we haven’t seen enough of at Euro 2020 this summer, even if Gareth Southgate clearly has plenty of other quality players in that area of the pitch.

Saka has impressed whenever he’s played and it would be harsh to drop the Arsenal youngster, but this lot seem clear about what needs to change in the second half of this semi-final…

