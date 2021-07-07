Menu

England set new record with first final appearance since 1966 World Cup

England have made history by reaching their first major international final since all the way back in 1966 when they won the World Cup.

The Three Lions have so often been under-achievers in big tournaments, but Gareth Southgate’s side have been superb at Euro 2020 this summer and beat Denmark 2-1 tonight to book their place in Sunday’s final with Italy.

In doing so, England have become the European nation with the biggest ever gap between final appearances, with this country having to wait a staggering 55 years…

England fans will be thrilled to once again be hosting the final as well, with the ’66 win over West Germany coming at the old Wembley Stadium.

The national stadium has been rebuilt since then, and this will undoubtedly be the biggest game to be played at the new version of the ground.

It’s been a very, very long wait, but right now England fans will feel like it’s been well worth it.

