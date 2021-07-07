Gareth Southgate is set to make just one change to his starting lineup for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark this evening.

The Three Lions take on Denmark this evening with a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium against Italy on the line, with Roberto Mancini’s men defeating Spain on penalties in the other semi-final last night.

England produced a confident 4-0 win over Ukraine in the last round, creating plenty of opportunities, but despite that, there has been doubt over whether Jadon Sancho should keep his place in the starting lineup.

MORE: Schmeichel brands Denmark favourites over England

And it seems he will indeed be dropped with both Aden-Jay Wood and David Ornstein reporting Bukayo Saka will return to the starting lineup, replacing Manchester United-bound Sancho.

Saka has impressed during this tournament and has recovered from his minor injury in time to start tonight’s all-important semi-final clash at Wembley Stadium.

England once again have home advtantage having played away only once in this tournament, the quarter-finals in Rome, but they face a Denmark side who have been excellent in their recent outings.

Kasper Hjulmand’s men have scored 10 in their last three games alone and have proved to be a danger from inside and outside of the box with some of the best goals in the competition so far.

Southgate will be hoping to restrict Denmark by keeping them pinned at the other end of the pitch with Saka’s pace and, of course, the danger both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane pose.