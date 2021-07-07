Video: Great play by Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka gets England level against Denmark as Euro 2020 dream back on

England have equalised against Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final after being given an early scare by the underdogs in this huge game at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling may be claiming the goal, or it might go down as an own goal, but it was brought about by superb play from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Watch below as Kane’s defence-splitting pass finds Saka, who then crosses it into a dangerous area, impossible for Denmark to deal with…

Pictures courtesy of ITV

England will now hope they can improve as the game goes on after a pretty disappointing performance for most of this first half.

It’s clear Denmark will be no pushovers, and Gareth Southgate’s side need to produce more quality moments like this.