Video: Joyous scenes as England players celebrate with fans at Wembley

England are through to the final of Euro 2020 and the scenes at Wembley tonight were just a joy to behold.

Watch below as the players celebrate with the crowd, in what must be the best atmosphere we’ve seen since the new Wembley Stadium was built…

England came from behind to beat Denmark tonight, and they’re now set to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final this Sunday.

Just imagine the scenes if they can go just one step further and lift the trophy for the first time in their history!