England legend singles out star for “one of the greatest displays” he’s seen for the national team

England legend Gary Lineker has heaped praise onto Raheem Sterling as the stand-out performer for Gareth Southgate’s side tonight as they reached the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions came from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley in an historic encounter that saw the national team reach the final of a major international tournament for the first time in 55 years.

Sterling has had a superb tournament for England this summer and was once again key for Southgate’s men as they booked their place in the final, with Lineker heaping huge praise onto the Manchester City forward for the shift he put in…

There were some superb performances. All the back 4 were outstanding, and as for @sterling7, well, that was one of the greatest displays I’ve seen from a player in an @England shirt. Stunning. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2021

This is some compliment indeed from Lineker, who will have watched many greats pull on the England jersey down the years, though this team is undoubtedly full of special players.

Sterling has arguably been on a level above everyone else in the squad at times in this tournament, though Harry Kane, Luke Shaw and Kalvin Phillips have also been tremendous when it’s mattered most.