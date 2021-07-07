Euro giants turn their sights on Man United star and hope Mino Raiola relationship can get the deal over the line

Every year it feels like PSG have finally signed the players that will help them win the Champions League, but they continue to find ways to fall just short.

This summer is no different as they’ve gone after some huge names, and they should be even more exciting to watch next season after the additions of Gini Wijnaldum, Gigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos.

It doesn’t actually sound like they’re finished there, as Gazzetta have reported that their sights are now firmly set on Man United star Paul Pogba.

In many ways it won’t be a huge surprise if he does leave because his contract expires in 2022 so United will need to sell now if they can’t extend that deal, while it’s also suggested that PSG have a good relationship with his agent Mino Raiola who also looks after Donnarumma, Marco Verratti and a few others at the club.

It won’t be a quick deal because the Parisians will need to offload at least one midfielder before they would be in a position to bring Pogba in, but it would be brave to bet against them to finally seal UCL glory next year if they can find a way to sign Pogba.