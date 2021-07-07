Menu

Video: Rio Ferdinand joins England fans in party atmosphere ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand is enjoying himself with fans ahead of tonight’s big game in Euro 2020.

England take on Demark for a place in the Euro 2020 final, with the winners of tonight’s big game set to take on Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

See below as Ferdinand joins in the party atmosphere ahead of this evening’s match…

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi tipped to miss out on the Ballon d’Or after Italy qualify for Euro 2020 final
Arsenal “at final stages” of completing midfielder transfer, says journalist
Leeds United close to signing attacking midfielder who has never made a senior first-team appearance in his career

England fans can be heard singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ – which has become a favourite with Three Lions supporters this summer.

Denmark will no doubt be highly motivated to spoil the party tonight in what promises to be an intriguing game.

More Stories Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.