Menu

Video: Gary Neville lays into politicians with passionate tribute to England boss Gareth Southgate

England National Team
Posted by

Former England star Gary Neville took aim at the poor standard of leaders in this country as he paid a passionate tribute to the qualities of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Watch the clip below as the pundit makes it clear just how highly he thinks of the job Southgate has done, and with the way he has conducted himself in his time in charge of the national team…

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

It’s a moving moment from Neville, and it comes following such a difficult year in the UK due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s fairly obvious who Neville might have in mind here as he praised Southgate, who has given everyone here something to be proud of again.

More Stories Gareth Southgate Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.