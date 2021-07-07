Former England star Gary Neville took aim at the poor standard of leaders in this country as he paid a passionate tribute to the qualities of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Watch the clip below as the pundit makes it clear just how highly he thinks of the job Southgate has done, and with the way he has conducted himself in his time in charge of the national team…

‘The standards of leaders in this country for the past couple of years has been poor and looking at that man there(Gareth Southgate) he’s everything a leader should be ; respectful, humble, genuine and tells the truth’ Spot on @GNev2 I hope you’re listening Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/qY869jbuKo — Dr Aseem Malhotra FRCP (@DrAseemMalhotra) July 7, 2021

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

It’s a moving moment from Neville, and it comes following such a difficult year in the UK due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s fairly obvious who Neville might have in mind here as he praised Southgate, who has given everyone here something to be proud of again.