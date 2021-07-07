Video: Heart-in-mouth moment as Harry Kane makes up for penalty miss to put England 2-1 up

Harry Kane has scored a dramatic goal to put England 2-1 up in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Watch below as Kane saw his initial effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but he made no mistake with the rebound as he put England within touching distance of the final…

Time for England fans to go from the longest 15 seconds ever into the longest 15 minutes everpic.twitter.com/O2ZWdzyQKL — COPA90 (@Copa90) July 7, 2021

Kane is normally so reliable from the spot, but this wasn’t his best effort, not that he’ll care after being on hand to put home the rebound anyway.

This goal wasn’t without controversy as it’s questionable if Raheem Sterling was really fouled before the spot-kick was given, though it was approved after a VAR check.