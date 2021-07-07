Arsenal are reportedly considering reviving their transfer pursuit of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman is an exciting talent, and the good news for the Gunners is that he wouldn’t necessarily be put off moving to the Emirates Stadium despite Champions League football not being on offer, according to ESPN.

The report explains that Arsenal are back in for Aouar, and that he could leave Lyon for around £25million this summer, which could be an absolute bargain.

Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Aouar, according to ESPN, so it’s certainly encouraging that Arsenal won’t be at too much of a disadvantage even without European football.

Gooners would surely love to see a big-name signing like this ahead of next season, with a long-term replacement for the likes of Mesut Ozil, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard making sense as a top priority for the club.

Mikel Arteta needs to be given more new signings to work with after inheriting such a difficult job at Arsenal.