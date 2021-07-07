Jose Mourinho has called for Jack Grealish to start tonight for England in their Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Three Lions face Denmark at Wembley Stadium for the chance to face Italy in a home final at Wembley this Sunday night after Roberton Mancini’s men defeated Spain on penalties on Tuesday night.

And while Gareth Southgate’s men won 4-0 in the last round, pulling off a comfortable performance, there is still talk of changes in the starting XI.

Denmark are expected to pose a much greater threat than Ukraine having scored 10 times in their last three games, and they are also a much more solid team at the back.

That could mean England need to be even more creative at the top end of the pitch, and that means the introduction of Aston Villa star Grealish if you ask Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who is a self-confessed member of the midfielder’s fan club.

“Everybody knows I am very, very Grealish,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.

“I like the guy because he never hides, he creates unbalanced situations for defenders, he’s brave.

“When a team is so solid like England, especially with Rice and Phillips in front of the back-four, I believe a team always needs a player like Grealish.

“It doesn’t look like he’s an option to start with Gareth, and Gareth is right, especially if England win the Euros – Gareth is right and we are wrong. I would play Grealish but it doesn’t look like he will start.

“He has a choice between Foden and Saka on the right and I think they are going to start with Saka.”