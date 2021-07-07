Menu

Journalist names the price Man United will need to pay for wonderkid to “leave this season”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s always going to be huge for one of the non-elite clubs if they produce a player who could be a generational talent, but the reality of the modern game means they will lose them sooner rather than later.

Rennes find themselves in that situation just now with Eduardo Camavinga, and it may make sense if he feels he needs to move on this summer.

He’s already established himself as a regular starter in Ligue 1, he’s played Champions League football and he’s forced his way into the senior France squad, so perhaps he does need to take the next step in his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Bundesliga star responds to Chelsea transfer rumours, Arsenal also reported to have made €60m bid
More woe for Tottenham as they look set to miss out on Lazio star with PSG offering player plus cash deal
Arsenal fans told “he’s coming home” as journalist provides major £50m transfer update

He has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, while it’s also thought that he could’ve been available for around €30m because his contract runs out in the summer of 2022.

If he lives up to his potential then that would be an absolute bargain, but the reports from France suggest the fee may need to be slightly higher:

Even if United do pay towards €50m it could still be a fair price to pay, and it now looks like the wonderkid will leave Rennes this summer if someone is willing to pay.

 

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.