Harry Kane led England’s classy tribute to Christian Eriksen ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark.

Eriksen left the footballing world shell-shocked when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch earlier in this summer’s tournament, but he’s thankfully recovering well now…

Still, Eriksen has of course been unable to play for his country, so it’s nice to see his old Tottenham team-mate honour him in this way before kick-off tonight.

It would certainly be some story if Denmark managed to win for their stricken team-mate and reach the Euro 2020 final.