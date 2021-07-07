Video: Ibrahima Konate enjoys special Liverpool unveiling with his childhood friends

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been filmed being treated to a special unveiling ceremony with his childhood friends in the area he grew up.

Watch below as Konate is presented with his Liverpool shirt as a big crowd cheers him on and sets off flairs…

Ibrahim KONATE dévoile son nouveau maillot de Liverpool à ses potes d’enfance, dans son quartier de la Roquette. @LFC @sofoot pic.twitter.com/zoVhnwMGPy — Marc Beauge (@Marc_Beauge) July 7, 2021

Konate looks a terrific prospect after shining at former club RB Leipzig, and he could be an important addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Reds need more options in defence after the numerous injury problems suffered by Joel Matip and Joe Gomez last season, with Konate perhaps a more reliable long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk.