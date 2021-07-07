Marcelo Bielsa has always been known as something of a risk taker, but has been admired for it nonetheless.

As was seen throughout his debut Premier League campaign with the Yorkshire club, the Argentinian clearly believed that risk can often bring reward.

On some occasions, such as Manchester City away, he was proved absolutely correct, however, there were other matches where playing with such wanton abandon, despite the entertainment value, saw them soundly beaten.

With the summer transfer window already in full swing, Bielsa needs to strengthen his squad.

Though his potential purchase of a player who has never made a senior first-team appearance in his career is another risky manoeuvre.

According to Leeds Live, the Elland Road outfit are expected to sign Wigan’s 18-year-old attacking midfielder, Sean McGurk, within the next 24 hours.

The player has, apparently, been tracked for a year or so, and it’s believed that personal terms have already been agreed.