Although the awarding of the Ballon d’Or is some months away, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi remains a strong favourite to win his seventh accolade.

The Argentinian inspired his side to a Copa del Rey title against the odds, and with five games to play of the 2020/21 season, Barca were still in with a chance of the La Liga title thanks to his goals, assists and general all round excellence.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

He’s also now just one game away from his first-ever title with Argentina.

Should La Albiceleste triumph over Brazil at the weekend in the Copa America final, it would surely cement his candidacy for the highest individual honour available in the game.

However, failure to do so could let in a surprise candidate according to Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian believes that Chelsea star, Jorginho, would be a worthy winner if Italy triumph at Euro 2020, given that the player was also an ever-present for the Blues as they won their second Champions League title.

“If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one [a favourite for the Ballon d’Or],” Sarri was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal “at final stages” of completing midfielder transfer, says journalist Leeds United close to signing attacking midfielder who has never made a senior first-team appearance in his career Bundesliga star responds to Chelsea transfer rumours, Arsenal also reported to have made €60m bid

“He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone. You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game.

“He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is his greatness.”