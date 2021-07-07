Liverpool among five or six clubs considering transfer swoop for Ligue 1 star

Liverpool are reportedly among five or six club interested in a transfer deal for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, Liverpool have not yet advanced their interest in Sanches, but the interest is there from the Reds, along with a number of other clubs.

?? NEW EPISODE

? With @fabrizioromano @fraporzio95 ? Camavinga and Varane situation

? Locatelli, Pedri, Ben White, Kounde

?? Renato Sanches, Joao Mario, Marcelo Sponsored by @Skrill. Make your money move.https://t.co/NqpGmq9Jbx — HERE WE GO (@podcastherewego) July 7, 2021

The Portugal international shone for Lille last season, guiding the team to a surprise Ligue 1 title win against the usually-dominant Paris Saint-Germain.

This was certainly some achievement from Lille, and Sanches played a key role in their success, with Liverpool and other top teams likely to benefit from bringing him in this summer.

Jurgen Klopp could do with a signing in midfield after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free, and Sanches seems ideal to fill that gap in the middle of the park.

The other suitors for the former Bayern Munich and Swansea City ace have not been named by Romano, but it’s easy to imagine there could be a whole host of suitors from all over Europe.