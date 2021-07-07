Arsenal are reportedly at the final stages of completing the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for the latest on the Gunners’ potential transfers this summer, with Romano suggesting a deal is also close for Brighton defender Ben White…

MORE: Bundesliga star responds to Chelsea and Arsenal links

Arsenal are still confident and working to complete the agreement with Brighton for Ben White on a permanent deal – personal terms already agreed. ??????? #AFC Still some detail to be completed for Saliba [NO buy option] to OM on loan. Lokonga, here we go – deal at final stages. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

The White Arsenal transfer update is certainly encouraging from the Gunners’ point of view, as Romano states personal terms have been agreed and the two clubs are working to finalise the deal.

Romano has given the Lokonga transfer his trademark “here we go”, however, which surely means it’s only a matter of time before the Anderlecht and Belgium youngster makes the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Romano also suggests that progress is being made on Arsenal youngster William Saliba moving to Marseille on loan, but with no option of a permanent transfer.

Arsenal would surely be a better side with White and Lokonga coming in for next season, with changes urgently needed in Mikel Arteta’s squad after no silverware and no European football last term.