Menu

Manchester City star open to transfer away but Pep Guardiola wants to keep him

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly open to a transfer away from the club, but manager Pep Guardiola is keen to keep him at the club.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that there has been some interest from Real Madrid in the past, though a move for Sterling looks unlikely for them now.

MORE: Pep Guardiola speaks out on Harry Kane Man City transfer talk

It could be that City will consider cashing in on Sterling if he doesn’t end up committing to a new contract, with the England international’s current deal due to expire in two years’ time.

This would be unfortunate for City, however, as Sterling has been a star player for them for many years now, and has also looked in superb form for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling’s Manchester City future could be in some doubt
More Stories / Latest News
New takeover theory suggests a positive outcome for Newcastle United and Mike Ashley
Arsenal & Man Utd could be in for defender loan despite Gunners also being in final stages of another transfer deal
The fall out from Antoine Griezmann’s racism storm continues with Konami sacking Barcelona star from ambassadorial role

It’s easy to imagine a number of top clubs could be interested in the 26-year-old, but it’s also unsurprising that The Athletic claim Guardiola wants him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling could perhaps do well to find a new challenge, however, after achieving so much in his time with City.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.