Manchester City star open to transfer away but Pep Guardiola wants to keep him

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly open to a transfer away from the club, but manager Pep Guardiola is keen to keep him at the club.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that there has been some interest from Real Madrid in the past, though a move for Sterling looks unlikely for them now.

It could be that City will consider cashing in on Sterling if he doesn’t end up committing to a new contract, with the England international’s current deal due to expire in two years’ time.

This would be unfortunate for City, however, as Sterling has been a star player for them for many years now, and has also looked in superb form for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

It’s easy to imagine a number of top clubs could be interested in the 26-year-old, but it’s also unsurprising that The Athletic claim Guardiola wants him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling could perhaps do well to find a new challenge, however, after achieving so much in his time with City.