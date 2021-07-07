Menu

Marina Granovskaia has a window of opportunity to complete £25million Chelsea transfer

Chelsea have a window of opportunity to land reported transfer target Adama Traore now that Spain are out of Euro 2020.

Traore was very much a squad player for La Roja at this summer’s tournament with Luis Enrique’s men reaching the semi-final before losing on penalties to Italy on Tuesday night.

But now that Spain’s hopes of claiming a European Championship are over, Traore’s attention can turn to his future, and according to the Birmingham Mail, Wolves are ‘awaiting Chelsea’s call’ over the winger amid strong links.

Traore has two years remaining on his contract at Wolves and the report claims the Midlands club do not want to allow his deal to run down any further to risk losing him on the cheap next summer.

It’s reported Wolves have been trying to agree new terms for the best part of 12 months but there has been no real progress.

That gives Chelsea a window of opportunity before Wolves press on with contract talks.

Wolves Adama Traore
Wolves winger Adama Traore is a transfer target for Chelsea
It seems Wolves will sell or tie Traore down to a new contract this summer with little room for anything in between, so it is now up to Chelsea to move fast in order to get the deal done, while Leeds United have also been linked.

A fee of £25million has been reported with Transfermarkt valuing Traore at £27million.

