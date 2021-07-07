It seems that despite Tottenham Hotspur’s best efforts, managers or players would rather seek new employment elsewhere than turn out for the north Londoners.

Daniel Levy’s managerial search has been well documented, with Nuno Espirito Santo finally in the White Hart Lane hot-seat.

Now the attention turns to playing staff, but it appears that the Lilywhites are hitting much the same brick walls in that regard too.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, cited by Spurs Web, the north Londoners have submitted a €30m (£25.6m) bid for highly-rated Lazio star, Joaquin Correa.

However, they look set to be beaten to the punch once again, this time by Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants have apparently offered €10m (£8.5m) plus Pablo Sarabia, with Lazio suggesting the cash amount should be revised to €15m (€12.83m).

That would indicate they’re willing to play ball, even if it means they’re only getting half the money Tottenham have put on the table, and which might be the player’s preference in any event.

Clearly, adding Sarabia to the deal makes it more attractive for the Serie A side.