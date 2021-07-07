Nemanja Vidic hails Man United and England star ahead of Euros semi-final

Ahead of Wednesday’s exciting Euros 2020 semi-final against Denmark, former Manchester United defender and club legend Nemanja Vidic has hailed England star Harry Maguire.

Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when he joined United from Leicester City in a deal worth a whopping £78.3m.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old skipper has grown to become one of England’s most commanding central defenders.

However, despite featuring in every single game for the Red Devils, the end of last season saw the defender suffer a ligament injury.

Having recovered just in time to compete for his country in this summer’s delayed Euros, Maguire has arguably been one of his country’s best performers.

Despite missing England’s opening two group games, Maguire has remained a constant for manager Gareth Southgate since.

Capping off what has already been an excellent tournament for the resolute Englishman, Maguire was even able to get among the goals during the Three Lions’ 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine last week.

Now preparing for a tense semi-final against outsiders Denmark, one of United’s biggest legends has taken the time to highlight the impressive impact of Maguire.

“Harry Maguire looks confident and comfortable, even more for his country than for Manchester United. He’s a defender who is still improving, but if he wants to be recognised at the highest level he has to win trophies,” Vidic told The Athletic.

“When I look at Maguire I see a defender who is good at everything, 8/10 at everything. He’s not as good on the ball or as fast as Rio Ferdinand was for example, and he doesn’t tackle or head like I did.

“But he has quality across his game. He’s fast enough, he’s strong enough, he can jump and play the ball, his positioning is fine.”