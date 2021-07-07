It was one of those European nights.
When Barcelona arrived at Anfield for the second leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final, no one gave Liverpool a hope of turning around a 3-0 first leg deficit.
However, on the night the Catalans were completely overwhelmed, Lionel Messi aside, and a famous 4-0 win on the night took the Reds through to the final against Tottenham Hotspur.
MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?
It’s a win that the locals will undoubtedly be talking about in years and decades to come, a real were you there type match.
Once the hosts had got an early first-half goal, there was real belief from the home support, and a quick-fire second-half double from Gini Wijnaldum drew Liverpool level on aggregate.
There would only be one winner from that point, and so it proved with Divock Origi taking advantage of a superbly taken corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold that caught Barcelona’s defence unaware.
The unsung hero of that particular move was the ball boy who quickly dispatched the ball to Liverpool’s right-back.
Two years later, the ball boy, Oakley Cannonier, has been handed his first professional contract by the Reds, according to the Daily Mirror.