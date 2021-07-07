It could be the news that all Newcastle United fans have been hoping for.

The Magpies seem to have been in the doldrums ever since Mike Ashley took over, and at occasional points in his tenure there has been hope that he would be selling up.

However, any such takeovers have always been to no avail.

Just when it seemed that a Saudi consortium were primed to take the reins in 2020, stalling from the Premier League eventually saw them back out.

Since then, an ongoing legal battle between Ashley and the Premier League has ensued, and a recent statement from the Newcastle chairman has really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Chronicle journalist, Mark Douglas, speaking on The Everything is Black and White Podcast, cited by NUFC blog, believes that can only be a positive thing.

“It’s a positive in some ways because it once again shows that this is such a live issue and that the takeover is there to be won,” he said.

“If they felt that their case was totally untenable I think it would’ve been dropped by now – so much money has been spent on it.

“Mike Ashley did not become very rich by wasting money on things, and there’s been quite a bit spent on this so far to get the takeover done.

“There’s also the wider issue that he sees it as a chance to break the collusion in English football – he thinks there is a very big story out there and a very big issue of four or five clubs running the Premier League.

“Now that’s his opinion. I’m duty-bound to say we don’t have the hard and fast evidence to show that but it is clearly what Mike Ashley was implying when he said about dark forces in English football – that was an explosive thing to say.

“The fact he’s now trying to get the legal battle in public, I feel is a sign on his part that he thinks he’s got a really good case, and from that perspective, I would say it’s a positive.”

It certainly appears that things are fast coming to a head, and it’s entirely possible that the club could have new owners by the start of the 2021/22 campaign.