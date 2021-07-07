Newcastle United extend the contracts of five first-team players

You always look to the summer transfer window as a chance to improve the squad, but it’s important to keep your best players at the club to prevent a total rebuild.

Newcastle will need to add some serious quality this summer if they want to push towards the top half of the Premier League, but a report from Goal has confirmed that five extensions have been announced by the club.

A couple of them were formalities as it was a case of taking up extension options in the existing deal, but Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett will now have an extra year on their deals after the option was taken up for them.

New contracts have also been agreed with Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle and Federico Fernandez, so it’s a positive move as all five are strong squad players at least, while there will be hopes that Murphy will blossom next season after a vast improvement in the last campaign.

The fans will still be looking for new faces to freshen the squad and improve, but at least they can now focus on quality rather than quantity.