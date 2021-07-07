Pep Guardiola has all-but ruled out a Manchester City move for Harry Kane due to financial issues at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham and England star Kane with talk Daniel Levy has slapped a price tag of around £175million on the striker, according to The Sun, via football.london.

But such a move looks to be out of the question with City boss Guardiola making it pretty clear that the Citizens cannot afford to spend such a large amount of money to replace Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free this month.

“At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,” Guardiola said told Catalan network TV3 via Daily Mail.

“All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

“We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren’t going to buy a striker for next season.”

City have also been linked with a move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer, but if what Guardiola is saying is true, there is little hope of landing him, either, with a reported price tag of more than £100million, according to the Mirror.

Guardiola’s men won the Premier League title at a canter last season, but with Manchester United already being bold in the market and with Chelsea likely to follow, it could be a very different story next season.

It could get even more difficult if City cannot replace Aguero, but they did manage to win the title last season in spite of the Argentine’s injury issues.