Photo: Leaked training ground photo appears to show Raphinha’s new number for Leeds United

Leeds United FC
It appears that Marcelo Bielsa has already got his Leeds United players working hard on the training ground.

The Premier League outfit enjoyed a remarkable season back in the English top-flight after a 15-year absence, and that was as much down to the industry and work ethic of his players as Bielsa’s famed tactical acumen.

One of those who impressed, and will surely light up a capacity Elland Road in 2021/22 is Raphinha, with Bielsa seemingly handing him the responsibility of the number 10 shirt as a leaked training ground photo shows.

