It appears that Marcelo Bielsa has already got his Leeds United players working hard on the training ground.

The Premier League outfit enjoyed a remarkable season back in the English top-flight after a 15-year absence, and that was as much down to the industry and work ethic of his players as Bielsa’s famed tactical acumen.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

One of those who impressed, and will surely light up a capacity Elland Road in 2021/22 is Raphinha, with Bielsa seemingly handing him the responsibility of the number 10 shirt as a leaked training ground photo shows.