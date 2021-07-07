Arsenal & Man Utd could be in for defender loan despite Gunners also being in final stages of another transfer deal

Arsenal and Manchester United could reportedly both be in for the potential transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer.

According to the Daily Star, the Catalan giants are desperate to offload Umtiti, either in a permanent deal or on loan, and Arsenal and Man Utd could be the most likely suitors for him.

Umtiti has had his struggles with both fitness and form in recent times, despite previously being an important player for Barcelona, and up there with the finest centre-backs in Europe.

It’s easy to see why big names like Arsenal and United could be tempted to move for Umtiti if he is available this summer, with both these teams in need of strengthening at the back.

The Daily Star notes that Arsenal look to be at an advanced stage of their negotiations to sign Brighton’s Ben White, but there could be a case for making more than one signing in that area of the pitch.

United, meanwhile, are yet to bring anyone in, but could surely do with Umtiti as an upgrade on Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

The France international could help both these clubs improve if he can get back to his best, and may end up looking like a bargain if he does manage to rediscover his best form.