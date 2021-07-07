Video: Kasper Schmeichel super-save denies Man United’s Harry Maguire in England-Denmark clash

Kasper Schmeichel has kept the score at 1-1 in tonight’s big game between England and Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.
Watch below as Harry Maguire got a fine header on target from Mason Mount’s free-kick, only for Schmeichel to get a finger-tip to the ball and divert it wide…
That is an absolutely incredible save from Kasper Schmeichel ?#ENGDEN | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/guzEdhhoHP
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2021
Schmeichel has been a key player for Leicester City down the years and he’s had a fine game for Denmark tonight as well.
This could end up being a hugely important moment in this game.