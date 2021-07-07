Video: Kasper Schmeichel saved Harry Kane’s penalty despite idiotic fan shining a laser at his face

Kasper Schmeichel did well to save the penalty from Harry Kane in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final given that he had an idiotic fan in the stands shining a laser pen at his face!

Watch below as a replay of the goal shows the bright green light aimed towards Schmeichel’s eyes, with the Danish goalkeeper doing well to ignore it and still get a hand to Kane’s shot, even if the England striker tucked home the rebound…

Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport

The atmosphere at Wembley was incredible tonight, but no one wants to see this kind of thing from spectators in the crowd, who shouldn’t be resorting to antics like this to try and distract players.