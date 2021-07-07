Bundesliga star responds to Chelsea transfer rumours, Arsenal also reported to have made €60m bid

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba has responded to recent Chelsea transfer rumours, insisting nothing concrete is in place for him to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Burkina Faso international has shone in the Bundesliga and the Metro have provided an update on his future amid claims that Arsenal have also made a €60million bid for him this summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal could both do with signing a centre-back this summer, with the Blues and the Gunners occasionally lacking quality and depth in that department last term.

David Luiz has ended up leaving Arsenal this summer, while Chelsea’s Thiago Silva is ageing and surely cannot start matches as regularly next term.

Tapsoba could be ideal for these clubs, but it looks like it’s Chelsea who might be in the best position, with the 22-year-old specifically asked about the west London giants in an interview.

Still, he attempted to play the rumours down by insisting it’s nothing concrete at the moment, though that suggests something could be in the works for later this summer.

“With Chelsea, for the moment, there is nothing concrete, nothing official,” Tapsoba told Afrique Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“What I can say is that I will start my season with Bayer Leverkusen.

“We keep our fingers crossed for God to guide us to the right path.”