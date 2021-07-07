European champions, Chelsea, will be looking to improve upon their Premier League finish last season, and will surely go all out to defend their Champions League crown.

To that end, Thomas Tuchel needs to ensure consistent improvement within the ranks of his squad too.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

If the west London outfit are intent on bringing in the likes of Erling Haaland, then clearly there has to be some players moving on.

One of those is expected to be 22-year-old Trevoh Chalobah.

According to the Express & Star, West Bromwich Albion are locked in talks with the Premier League club, hoping to take Chalobah to the Midlands on a permanent basis.

More Stories / Latest News Paulo Di Canio makes bold claim over Declan Rice amid Chelsea transfer links Opinion: Lionel Messi will elevate himself above Maradona with a Copa America win for Argentina Denmark have been warned as England’s Harry Kane makes confident claim ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

The player has spent several seasons out on loan to clubs such as Lorient, Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

With no real hope of ever making a dent in the Chelsea first-team, a move to the Baggies seems to be the best deal for all parties.